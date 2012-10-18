Tamara Maksimovic

Casmir - pattern detail

Casmir - pattern detail pattern casmir photography stationery branding design logo illustration flowers symbol texture background
I've done few pattern variation for Casmir branding, this is one of them. Its used on various elements of the branding, like back of the letterhead, inside of an envelope, folder...

