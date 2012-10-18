Ross A. Whelan

Playground

Ross A. Whelan
Ross A. Whelan
  • Save
Playground logo design playground swing kids childs play colours bright typography scotland playcentre ball pool
Download color palette

Working on a branding campaign for a new play centre company.

Designed and balanced using sacred geometry and the Fibonacci curve.

Ross A. Whelan
Ross A. Whelan

More by Ross A. Whelan

View profile
    • Like