Casmir photography sticker

Casmir photography sticker sticker casmir photography weddings wedding branding mint silver elegant logo emblem foil
Past few months I have been working on a re-branding a whole stationery and package design for Casmir Photography. This is a sticker that I have done for them. They are still in printing process so this is a photoshop presentation, printing effects will include silver foil printing and elegant paper, so I believe they will be much better live, can't wait to see them.

