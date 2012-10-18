Tony Leo

Sample Icons

Tony Leo
Tony Leo
  • Save
Sample Icons icons
Download color palette

Some of the icons in progress.

Bf8a888c0e7ff188e7d40c068f926d6e
Rebound of
Icon Sketches
By Tony Leo
View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Tony Leo
Tony Leo

More by Tony Leo

View profile
    • Like