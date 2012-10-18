We scored 2 Dribbble invites and we decided that some of our followers users might be interested in them.

Then two ways of entering our Dribbble invitation giveaway.

Facebook:

1. Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/betweendesign

2. Upload your 400 x 300px best shot to our Facebook page (or/and post a high-res link of your shot if compression made a mess of it.)

3. When you upload your shot, put your Dribbble username and a brief comment showing your interest.

4. Sign up to Dribbble as a prospect, so that if you are picked we can draft you.

Twitter:

1. Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/betweenstudio

2. Retweet this tweet:

Dribbble Invite Giveaway: @betweenstudio has 2 Dribbble Invites! #dribbbleinvite #dribbble Details: http://bit.ly/PdcBOo

4. Tweet us a link of a 400 x 300px best shot and your Dribbble user:

@betweenstudio My Dribbble sample shot: "URL" - "dribbble.username"

5. Sign up to Dribbble as a prospect, so that if you are picked we can draft you.

We will select and then draft the top two entries November 15th, 2012 at the latest. We will announce the winner on Facebook and Twitter.

Thanks!