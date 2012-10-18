Chad Landenberger

Underdark Label

Chad Landenberger
Chad Landenberger
  • Save
Underdark Label underdark dd mindflayer beer intuition ale cave
Download color palette

Label for Intuition Ale's first bottle (they can their beers), Underdark. The owner is a D&D nerd, good thing I know a thing or two about rolling a 20 sided dice.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Chad Landenberger
Chad Landenberger

More by Chad Landenberger

View profile
    • Like