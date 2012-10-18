Melissa Yeager

Workin' on a Thing

Melissa Yeager
Melissa Yeager
Hire Me
  • Save
Workin' on a Thing lettering logotype logo vector whabam typography
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Melissa Yeager
Melissa Yeager
Holistic brand designer from West Chester, PA
Hire Me

More by Melissa Yeager

View profile
    • Like