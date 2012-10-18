Warren Dunlop
Shopify

The Rise of Mcommerce Infographic

Warren Dunlop
Shopify
Warren Dunlop for Shopify
  • Save
The Rise of Mcommerce Infographic infographic shopify mobile iphone ipad info graphic mcommerce ecommerce
Download color palette

My fourth for Shopify. Making data visualization a full time gig over here! Check out the full version and let me know what you guys think: http://www.shopify.com/blog/6704874-the-rise-of-mobile-commerce

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Shopify
Shopify

More by Shopify

View profile
    • Like