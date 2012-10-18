Linevoy

Defining Musculature

Defining Musculature
This sketch was to understand and define the build Akira would have. Its post apocalyptical, so she was going to be slim and in-shape obviously, but what does it look like? I really was looking at the core, abs, neck, center zone to see if I could pull off a soft-abs look without over-musculating the female form.

