Kristen Drozdowski

Warpaint Logo

Kristen Drozdowski
Kristen Drozdowski
  • Save
Warpaint Logo warpaint studio print design polaroid background brand identity eyeball
Download color palette

New logo for Warpaint Studio

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Kristen Drozdowski
Kristen Drozdowski

More by Kristen Drozdowski

View profile
    • Like