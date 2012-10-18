Nick Ng

University Christmas Card

higher education illustration architecture christmas holidays
Currently working on an university Christmas card illustration for alumni and donors. The building featured on the cover is the prominent spot on campus where majority of student life takes place.

At this moment, I'm not sure whether the "Merry Christmas" type works well. I also think it could use some warm color (red or orange) to lessen the muted, cold tone.

Thoughts, anyone?

Oct 18, 2012
