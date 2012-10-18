seanhartman

Warsenal Logo

seanhartman
seanhartman
Hire Me
  • Save
Warsenal Logo logo branding black and white hexagon gaming
Download color palette

Logo/Branding for a new war gaming company squarefactor is starting.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
seanhartman
seanhartman
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by seanhartman

View profile
    • Like