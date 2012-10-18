ana torrecilla

Kuwait

Kuwait ngo ecological oil spillage
Advertising for an NGO denouncing ecological disasters, specifically oil spillage.
Classwork for Master in Strategic and Creative Direction of Advertising and Communication, the University of Barcelona.

See it here http://anatorrecilla.com/web/portfolio/greenpeace/

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
