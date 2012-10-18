Kelsey Spencer

8bit Guy Fawkes

Kelsey Spencer
Kelsey Spencer
  • Save
8bit Guy Fawkes guy fawkes v for vendetta movie 8bit vector pixel infographic anonymous
Download color palette

I used this as an icon to represent Anonymous in a recent infographic o' mine. Gave it a different background for dribbble, but check it out in context here!: http://visual.ly/beginners-guide-thwarting-hackers

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Kelsey Spencer
Kelsey Spencer

More by Kelsey Spencer

View profile
    • Like