Marta and Maica. Psychologists

Naming and corporate Identity for a psychological office. The capital M dominates the whole project because it is the initial of both psychologists´ names and because it is composed of a 1 + 1 (but reflected). The design of M is entirely formed of spots depicting a reference to Rorschach’s Test, as used in psychology to evaluate personality.
See the project here http://anatorrecilla.com/web/portfolio/marta-y-maica-psicologas/