My handwriting + some sketchnotes

This is what my handwriting looks like when I'm taking notes that I want other people to be able to read. (taken from some sketchnotes I took the other day)

That being said when I don't care if others can read it I usually write in very sloppy cursive. And when I'm not sure if I care I alternate between cursive and a hybrid version of this and cursive. My handwriting "looks" much better when I'm not concerned about others reading it, but it's much harder to read.