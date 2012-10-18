3WNDR®

Weapons Pattern

3WNDR®
3WNDR®
  • Save
Weapons Pattern illustration weapons pipe nunchucks bat nail cleaver axe wood guitar straight razor bo staff
Download color palette

A collection of weapons created for my vinyl toy creations, The Bullies. Features a FANTASTIC wood pattern by Nick Slater, which you can find here: http://drbl.in/dIsq Thanks Nick!

3WNDR®
3WNDR®

More by 3WNDR®

View profile
    • Like