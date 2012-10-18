3WNDR®

Felonious Fox Type

3WNDR®
3WNDR®
  • Save
Felonious Fox Type illustrator fox typography vector cartoon
Download color palette

One of my most favorite type jobs to date for "Felonious Fox"

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
3WNDR®
3WNDR®

More by 3WNDR®

View profile
    • Like