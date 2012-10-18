Josh Maynard

Moving.

Josh Maynard
Josh Maynard
Hire Me
  • Save
Moving. california santa barbara ocean
Download color palette

Second attempt for this graphic. I guess I should probably write the correct date...

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Josh Maynard
Josh Maynard
Visual designer in Denver, Colorado.
Hire Me

More by Josh Maynard

View profile
    • Like