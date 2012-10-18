Devin Bryce

Personal Profile Site league gothic bryce devin portfolio website mockup
After being inspired by many other designer's personal profile site's I realized I need to change the way I present my self & what I do online. This is just a mockup as of right now.

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
