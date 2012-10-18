🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Proto is a simple HTML & SCSS rapid prototyping toolkit for responsive web design I've been tinkering away on over the past week or so.
Finally finished it up and pushed it live tonight. The site is responsive and @2x ready.
Hint: Hover the Tweet button at the bottom of the page...