Proto

Proto is a simple HTML & SCSS rapid prototyping toolkit for responsive web design I've been tinkering away on over the past week or so.

Finally finished it up and pushed it live tonight. The site is responsive and @2x ready.

Hint: Hover the Tweet button at the bottom of the page...

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
