Playing with Gauche

Playing with Gauche female girl bust portrait gauche angry look angry attitude sexy
I typically will move from 'tight sketching' to illustrator or photoshop and bypass traditional media. With this image, I decided to work with white Gauche. I would like to move more of my sketching onto a neutral papers to build lights and darks more easily.

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
