420 Singles

+Project Scope
This is a redesign IOS Project for a dating app for cannabis enthusiast. The Client want a fresh look and want to turn away to the usual greenish feel.
+Direct Contribution
I was first hired to work on the Animated Walkthrough but eventually I was able to get the whole redesign project. I'm responsible for taking the brand to a new direction as well as designing other pending features.
+Design Rationale
🍀Refresh- Other than the green look that will convey the brand we moved to purple to cater to the modern and trendy look. I removed all unnecessary components such as background images and any components that does not add value to the product.
✈ Onboarding- We made the onboarding easy and just ask information that are necessary and just pend the other requirements which can be updated on their profile.