Grant Anderson
Salesforce Design

Colored Feed

Grant Anderson
Salesforce Design
Grant Anderson for Salesforce Design
  • Save
Colored Feed dark ios color feed selected
Download color palette

Experimenting again with a color-coded feed. Second item down would be in a selected state.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Salesforce Design
Salesforce Design
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Salesforce Design

View profile
    • Like