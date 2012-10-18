Yummygum logotype

Claire Coullon

Final logotype for the Yummygum design company. The custom script sits alongside a bubble icon they designed (see rebound) and the logo was launched last week on their updated website.

For once, I updated my portfolio right away (ish) with process description, concept drawings, unused version, etc. and some very kind feedback from Leon and Vince: project page.

