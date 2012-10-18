Justin Rent

Guts

Guts brains eyeball heart delicious zombie body parts icons guts
Some subtle icons I whipped up for a thing. Originally intended to represent intelligence (brain), curiosity (eyeball), and passion (heart). But hey, what does that matter. There's blood and blood is cool, right?

**They could likely use some tweaking here and there so any comments or suggestions are certainly welcome.

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
