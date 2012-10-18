Cihan Kileci

Cocoon Logo

Cocoon Logo cocoon logo branding hamburg corporate design butterfly
A snippet from my "cocoon project" corporate design. An online community for aspiring photographers, visagists, models and the like. The typo is custom made.

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
