Clay Cauley

Mac Icon

Clay Cauley
Clay Cauley
  • Save
Mac Icon mac icon design apple imac
Download color palette

Needed an iMac icon ... instead of using one already made I made one myself.

I'm not an icon designer, and this was my first attempt at something other than iOS icons.

BIG Inspiration, HUGE

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Clay Cauley
Clay Cauley

More by Clay Cauley

View profile
    • Like