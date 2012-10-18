Safe medical archive

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
This is the project that has been taking my time lately: a web app for managing medical exams. I know, I'm sorry for the blury image.. it hurts my eyes too. But I wanted to show you just how the html is looking right now.. and as it is a responsive app, I wanted to show at least a smaller version vs big one. What do you think about the colours and feeling of it?