The Putnams Stamp

The Putnams Stamp
I got a stamp made of the return address for Cyan's announcement. Using a stamp was more cost effective then getting envelopes printed. Plus I wanted something to address other outgoing mail other than the announcements.

Cyan Announcement
Ryan Putnam
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
