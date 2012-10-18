Ed Poole

Icons redesign

Started to remake these icons, this time however taking my time and using a proper grid in illustrator.

Also can't believe I had never used pixel hinting in Photoshop - I'm not quite sure how anyone operates without using that on their work.

