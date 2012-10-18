DEN DESIGN

iShachihoko

iShachihoko icon shachihoko japan shade gold tiger fish traditional
Shachihoko is a Japanese Traditional Icon with the head of a tiger and the body of a carp:)

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
