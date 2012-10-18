Vesper enables advertisers to see the exact audience that is interacting with their ads across all the sites running their campaigns. Think ComScore data insights paired with really beautiful infographics across every ad campaign.



Apart from displaying detailed infographics, advertisers and publishers will be able to view campaign performance and extend their campaigns by purchasing high performing data segments that will target this desired audience across the web.

Follow @vesperinsights on Twitter

To see more shots check the project