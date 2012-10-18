João Oliveira Simões

Vesper

João Oliveira Simões
João Oliveira Simões
Hire Me
  • Save
Vesper logo identity brand naming
Download color palette

Vesper enables advertisers to see the exact audience that is interacting with their ads across all the sites running their campaigns. Think ComScore data insights paired with really beautiful infographics across every ad campaign.

Apart from displaying detailed infographics, advertisers and publishers will be able to view campaign performance and extend their campaigns by purchasing high performing data segments that will target this desired audience across the web.

Follow @vesperinsights on Twitter

To see more shots check the project

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
João Oliveira Simões
João Oliveira Simões
Founder @44Studio & Staff Product Designer @Brilliant
Hire Me

More by João Oliveira Simões

View profile
    • Like