Anton Gridz

Illustrations for chocolate packages

Anton Gridz
Anton Gridz
  • Save
Illustrations for chocolate packages chocolate illustration
Download color palette

Yesterday I found at store bars of chocolate with my illustrations which I made at Visualizers agency.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Anton Gridz
Anton Gridz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Anton Gridz

View profile
    • Like