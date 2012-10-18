U.C. Consolidated Mark

Justin Rent

The final (B+W) version of a mark I developed for U.C. Consolidated, LLC – a diversified services company based in Atlanta, GA. Their main areas of service are building engineering and construction. The concept is simple – a dimensional monogram that depicts the foundation or underlying structure of a building/business.

Soon I will toss up lock ups, color versions, and the rejected choices. Stay tuned.

