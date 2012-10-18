Robyn Mitchell

Illustration Friday Submission

Robyn Mitchell
Robyn Mitchell
  • Save
Illustration Friday Submission octopus general hat fish balloons duck
Download color palette

Another snippet of my submission for this week's Illustration Friday topic of "Water". I'd love to hear your comments and feedback on how I could improve on this! :) Full submission here: tinyurl.com/9dlaaac

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Robyn Mitchell
Robyn Mitchell

More by Robyn Mitchell

View profile
    • Like