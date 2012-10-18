James Finley

Prayer Privacy Control

James Finley
James Finley
  • Save
Prayer Privacy Control app ios iphone church faith prayer icons prayrbox control
Download color palette

The privacy control for the prayer composer. Easily switch between friends, church, or private. This'll be built out tonight. Only thing I'm considering on this is making the icons, in the bar, have a green tone. Not using pure white anywhere except some text in navigation bars.

Hit your "L" button to dispense free peace of wisdom.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
James Finley
James Finley
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by James Finley

View profile
    • Like