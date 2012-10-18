Linevoy

Transformation Downfall

Linevoy
Linevoy
  • Save
Transformation Downfall beast demonic demon disfigured comic graphic novel super hero hero crab spikes woman girl transformation sexy
Download color palette

The transformation is two-way. If done in anger, for darkness, there is more disfigurement and spikes. In this panel, Akira transformed incredibly-angry without control and is paying the price.

Linevoy
Linevoy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Linevoy

View profile
    • Like