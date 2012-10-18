Vitaly Odemchuk

Lock Screen Light Icon

Vitaly Odemchuk
Vitaly Odemchuk
  • Save
Lock Screen Light Icon light app icon black white sun ios
Download color palette

Going for the simple iconic view...

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Vitaly Odemchuk
Vitaly Odemchuk
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Vitaly Odemchuk

View profile
    • Like