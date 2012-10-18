🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Another three letter monogram - personalised one on one service and consultation. Interior design so there's plenty of internal space. A light single line weight mixes both classic and contemporary qualities reflected of modern influences and an appreciation of past trends and design movements (also delivered through the low bar of the A - a common feature of Art Deco typefaces). Bronze block foil finish across an uncoated substrate - craft and high quality or might thicken it slightly and go for contemporary arts and crafts with a brighter colour palette.
Coincidentally when you turn it on its side it looks like two floors in three dimensions.