JLPT Preview - Work in Progress

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I'm using the 960, 12 column grid system for the layout of this site. My inspiration is from a website about studying for JLPT. It has a lot of good information, but it isn't delivered well.
Improvements I want to make from the website I found...
-Downloadable information in PDF or DOCX form
-Responsive
-More aesthetically pleasing. Who wants to look at a plain website?
This is a work in progress, but I really would like feedback.