JLPT Preview - Work in Progress

JLPT Preview - Work in Progress japanese html site one page websites fireworks
I'm using the 960, 12 column grid system for the layout of this site. My inspiration is from a website about studying for JLPT. It has a lot of good information, but it isn't delivered well.

Improvements I want to make from the website I found...
-Downloadable information in PDF or DOCX form
-Responsive
-More aesthetically pleasing. Who wants to look at a plain website?

This is a work in progress, but I really would like feedback.

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
