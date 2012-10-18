JLPT Preview - Work in Progress

I'm using the 960, 12 column grid system for the layout of this site. My inspiration is from a website about studying for JLPT. It has a lot of good information, but it isn't delivered well.

Improvements I want to make from the website I found...

-Downloadable information in PDF or DOCX form

-Responsive

-More aesthetically pleasing. Who wants to look at a plain website?

This is a work in progress, but I really would like feedback.