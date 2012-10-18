Mark Taylor

Heavens Gift Funeral Program Template 004

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor
  • Save
Heavens Gift Funeral Program Template 004 church event church flyer church marketing funeral program template obituary bi-fold church bulletin deceased father flyer full page funeral funeral brochure funeral memorial service funeral order service template funeral program funeral programs template free funeral service program funeral template gospel home going service in loving memory in memory of loswl memorial funeral cards memorial service memorial service program program for funeral program templates template for funeral program
Download color palette

The Heavens Gift Funeral Program Template 004 is great for any memorial or funeral event. In this package you’ll find 2 Photoshop files. All text and graphics in the files are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The files also contain 6 one-click color options, but endless colors are possible. http://goo.gl/YQBGe

Mark Taylor
Mark Taylor

More by Mark Taylor

View profile
    • Like