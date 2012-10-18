Hoyt Haffelder

Happy Sumo

Hoyt Haffelder
Hoyt Haffelder
  • Save
Happy Sumo illustration happy sumo halftone gradient person
Download color palette

Happy Sumo head. Illustration with body to follow.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Hoyt Haffelder
Hoyt Haffelder

More by Hoyt Haffelder

View profile
    • Like