Alina Jilina-Smirnova

Calendar

Alina Jilina-Smirnova
Alina Jilina-Smirnova
  • Save
Calendar calendar illustration
Download color palette

Some illustrations for big wall calendar.
Photoshop.

+ http://bit.ly/TxmCS0

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Alina Jilina-Smirnova
Alina Jilina-Smirnova

More by Alina Jilina-Smirnova

View profile
    • Like