Lido, Venice Series, Yellow.

Lido, Venice Series, Yellow. etching print yellow mother child venice pattern illustration awarded limited edition printmaking design
Etching limited edition of 25, yellow paper and charbonel black ink, 21X49.5cm. This print is in the Victoria and Albert Museum Collection and is available for sale at www.zaniol.com

