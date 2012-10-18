Yustas

Mu Mu

Yustas
Yustas
  • Save
Mu Mu illustration digital art character design
Download color palette

Thank you for viewing and appreciation!

full version - http://dribbble.com/shots/775616-Yin-And-Yang

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Yustas
Yustas

More by Yustas

View profile
    • Like