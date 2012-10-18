 Gert-Jan Bosch

Shop product hover

 Gert-Jan Bosch
 Gert-Jan Bosch
  • Save
Shop product hover shop ecommerce magento hover
Download color palette

A tiny, product hover preview of the shop that I design.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
 Gert-Jan Bosch
 Gert-Jan Bosch

More by  Gert-Jan Bosch

View profile
    • Like