Julia Khusainova

Clean Menu

Julia Khusainova
Julia Khusainova
  • Save
Clean Menu selected switch tab menu title widget point light ux ui nav item left top
Download color palette

Clean left side menu for this project. "Diagram" is the current item you're viewing now. Top title (right side of it) contains a tiny progress bar which I probably should dribbble as well.

***
Your comments are very welcome. And tweeting too...

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
Julia Khusainova
Julia Khusainova

More by Julia Khusainova

View profile
    • Like