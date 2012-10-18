gulyaev

dribbble_icon

gulyaev
gulyaev
  • Save
dribbble_icon dribbble in bubbble app icon
Download color palette

Hi there!

First of all HUGE THANKS to the Dribbble team for the invite.

And here is my first shot (and first self-made app icon).

View all tags
Posted on Oct 18, 2012
gulyaev
gulyaev

More by gulyaev

View profile
    • Like