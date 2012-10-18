Alan Zúñiga

El difunto

" El día de muertos " My principal inspiration was the mexican folkloric lines, shapes and colors from the Day of the Dead tradition in Mexico. The Catrina and Skulls are the common figure, but I wanted to use the zombie with all these beatiful colors.

Posted on Oct 18, 2012
